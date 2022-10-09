The Lakers have extended vice president and general manager Rob Pelinka’s contract, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The deal will run through 2026.

The extension now is in line with new coach Darvin Ham’s contract. Pelinka and ownership signed Ham to a four-year deal during the offseason after firing Frank Vogel.

Pelinka joined Los Angeles in 2017 as general manager, and in his first year, he played a key role in the team’s signing of LeBron James in free agency. In the year after that, Pelinka orchestrated a trade to land Anthony Davis. He was promoted to vice president in 2020 before the Lakers went on to win the 2020 NBA title.

Both James and Davis signed extensions that year, but the team has struggled to return to that championship level of play. Los Angeles was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in 2020-21 and missed the postseason in 2021-22 after posting a 33–49 record.

