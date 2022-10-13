Damian Lillard has built a reputation as one of the most loyal superstars there is in the NBA due to his disinterest in leaving the Trail Blazers for greener pastures. That reputation, however, didn’t stop LeBron James from trying to get him to jump ship.

The Trail Blazers star told The Ringer that he and James ran into each other on the baseline of an Aces vs. Sparks game during the summer of 2021 while he was in Los Angeles, and was invited to James’s home.

“He was just like, ‘Pull up to the house,’” Lillard said. “And I’m like, s---, I’m out here. Tomorrow is the only day I ain’t got nothing planned out. I can pull up for a little bit.”

At James’s house, the two along with Anthony Davis enjoyed some Italian food and wine while talking about the future.

“We just chopped it up just about the possibilities,” Lillard said.

At one point, James asked what was going on with Lillard, whose Portland team was just bounced out for the first round for the second year in a row.

“And I was like, ‘I really don’t know what we’re doing,’” Lillard said. “It was just a conversation like that.”

“I wasn’t even looking at it like a recruiting process,” he added. “The whole time I was like, ‘I play for the Blazers.’ My only point is, let’s give ourselves a chance. I wasn’t sending no shots or sending no threats. I’m just honest. When I get asked a question, I answer the question. Because these questions had never been asked.”

Lillard admitted he thought about joining James and Davis in Los Angeles but at the end of the day the 32-year-old wants to win a ring with the Trail Blazers and no one else.

“I want to win as a Trail Blazer,” he told The Ringer. “I want to win a championship where I am. I don’t think I would feel the same joy and happiness if I did it elsewhere. I would be happy, no doubt. Like winning a chip, you get that experience.”

