Kemba Walker’s very brief stint in Detroit seems to be approaching its end.

The Pistons are likely to waive the four-time All-Star guard prior to the start of the 2022–23 season next week, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III. The move would bring Detroit’s roster down to 15 guaranteed spots.

Walker, 32, was acquired by the Pistons in a draft-day trade with the Knicks that also landed Detroit the No. 13 pick, Memphis big man Jalen Duren. Shortly after the deal became official, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Pistons were working on finalizing a contract buyout with Walker, who is due to earn $9.2 million on an expiring contract this year.

Walker was not with the team during training camp and the preseason as the two sides worked on a resolution for his future.

During the 2021–22 campaign, Walker played in 37 games for the Knicks before agreeing with the team to sit out the remainder of the season in February. He averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists per game.

With Walker on his way out, the Pistons will be able to prioritize the development of young guards Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes, as well as the No. 5 pick in the 2022 draft, Jaden Ivey. Detroit, which finished last season at 23–59, will tip off the year next Wednesday at home against the Magic.

