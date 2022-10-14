The Lakers plan to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench in Friday’s preseason finale against the Kings, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin and Adrian Wojnarowski.

Coach Darvin Ham and Westbrook have been exploring the possibility of having the nine-time All-Star quarterback L.A.’s second unit, rather than overlap too heavily with the likes of stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The team hopes that the move will allow Westbrook the opportunity to have the ball in his hands more often and play “freer and faster.”

Nothing is set in stone, but the Lakers hope to use Friday night’s exhibition to aid them in their discussions about the rotation before the regular season begins next week.

Much has been made about Westbrook’s role with the Lakers this upcoming season after a disappointing year with the team during the 2021–22 campaign. He finished the year averaging 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists while shooting 44.7% from the field, 29.8% from three-point range and 66.7% from the free throw line.

Speculation has run rampant after Westbrook’s underwhelming debut season with the team that the Lakers would look to trade the point guard before the 2022–23 campaign tipped off. However, he remains a part of the roster as of mid-October, setting him up to take to floor as the season gets underway next week.

The Lakers will wrap up their preseason slate against the Kings Friday before kicking off the regular season Tuesday against the defending champion Warriors.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Lakers coverage, go to All Lakers.