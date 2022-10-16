Here are the three biggest questions facing the Atlanta Hawks this season.

How will Dejounte Murray fit in?

Murray is theoretically a great fit next to Trae Young. He can give the backcourt a defensive boost, push the pace in transition and is another option as a ballhandler to alleviate the pressure on Trae on a possession-by-possession basis. His presence should make the Hawks an interesting team in the East.

Can they count on Bogdanovic to be 100%?

Bogdan Bogdanovic has had some issues with his knee, and, while he may not be 100% yet, the hope has to be that the Hawks have him at that status for the bulk of the season. Bogdanovic has already proved to be a key cog for the team in the clutch.

Will Trae Young be in the MVP conversation?

Young is often overlooked when discussing the best players in the NBA. But with his ability to control the ball, manipulate the floor and get where he wants … there aren’t many with a better offensive repertoire. If Atlanta is where it wants to be this season, expect Trae’s name to at least be mentioned in the Most Valuable Player conversation.