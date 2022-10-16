Here are the three biggest questions facing the Chicago Bulls this season.

How much will they miss Lonzo Ball?

Ball had seemingly found the right fit with the Bulls. Unfortunately, it is hard to know when he will be back on the court following injury, and, due to the roster construction overall, Chicago will likely really miss his ability to make plays for others in the meantime.

Is this a make or break season for the DeRozan-LaVine combo?

DeRozan had a big season for the Bulls, and both he and LaVine were able to score simultaneously. However while Chicago can certainly hope Zach continues to improve, this season may determine whether there is a shelf life on the pair as a nice regular season did not amount to much in the playoffs against the Bucks.

Can Vučević be a difference maker?

Vučević has always put numbers up, but he hasn’t done a lot of winning thus far in his career. Part of that was being stuck on the Magic, but now that he is in Chicago, it is time for him to prove he can make a true impact on the game when it comes to results despite any trade rumors.