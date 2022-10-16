Three Big Questions for the Dallas Mavericks for the 2022-23 Season

Here are the three biggest questions facing the Dallas Mavericks.

Who aside from Dončić will create shots?

Jalen Brunson was a secondary scoring option for the Mavericks and stepped in in Luka’s absence. With Brunson in New York, does Dallas have enough to supplement Dončić, who is both great and ball dominant? Perhaps the return of Tim Hardaway Jr. can be just what they need.

Is Christian Wood a difference maker?

Wood has bounced around the league thus far but he has flashed talent and a sweet shooting stroke. He likely will get the opportunity to harness those abilities with the Mavs, which would make him quietly one of the offseason’s biggest additions.

Will Dončić be the MVP?

It feels like Luka is bound to win an MVP at some point, but to do so he is going to need to get off to a better start. Dončić hasn’t exactly been in the best shape for opening tip and has seemingly worked his way into better condition over the course of the season. After hooping this summer, if he comes into camp closer to his peak form, then there is no reason to believe he won’t snag the award.