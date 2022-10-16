Here are the three biggest questions facing the Denver Nuggets.

Can Jamal Murray take them over the top?

Murray being back should be huge for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokić really didn’t have a reliable creator flanking him, while he and Jamal looked like they could be an emerging duo in the league before the latter went down with injury. We’ll see whether Murray has his burst back, but he could provide a big boost.

Was Bruce Brown a sneaky big acquisition?

Bruce Brown was perhaps the lone bright spot for the Nets in their sweep loss to the Celtics. While Brown doesn’t spread the floor and isn’t going to create his own shot, his constant off-ball movement and energy can be an asset to a team.

Will Jokić get his respect?

Jokić is maybe the least-hyped back-to-back MVP ever. The only thing that can possibly change that now is winning. And if the Joker is able to assert individual dominance once again on a squad that contends, then his name could finally catch up to his game.