Here are the three biggest questions facing the Detroit Pistons.

Will the rookies make an immediate impact?

If the Pistons are going to take a step up, it will be due to players they drafted. Detroit had two first-rounders last time around, with Jaden Ivey’s explosiveness possibly adding some excitement to the franchise. Jalen Duren could bring a powerful presence to the team.

How much better will Cade Cunningham get?

It is last year’s rookie who is supposed to become the star of the team. Cunningham has already proved to be a calm and controlled scorer. He will have to bring his shooting percentages up if he wants to reach the next level as a player however.

Does Bogdanovic make them competitive in the East?

Bojan Bogdanovic is the type of player who could have helped a contender, but it was the Pistons who swooped in and dealt for him. It was a move to bring a veteran presence into the fold and perhaps an indicator the Pistons plan on being in the mix for a playoff spot.