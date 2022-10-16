Here are the three biggest questions facing the Houston Rockets.

Can Jalen Green take a leap?

The two key words for Green are consistency and efficiency. Green has shown chops as a scorer but doing so at a higher clip and making an impact in other aspects of the game are the next steps in his development.

Did they get a steal with Jabari Smith Jr.?

There was a period of time where Smith was considered the No. 1 pick. Perhaps the Rockets got a steal with him falling to them, but while Jabari has the size and touch to be a steal, he will need to display an ability to create his own shot to become a star.

Is this a make-or-break season for Kevin Porter Jr.?

Porter is entering the final season of his rookie contract. This will be his chance to not only prove his worth but also show Houston he can be one of the franchise’s cornerstones. Coming off a season that saw his three-point shooting improve, if he can build on his point guard abilities and versatility, a payday is surely coming from somewhere.