Here are the three biggest questions facing the Indiana Pacers.

Can Tyrese Haliburton become a star?

Many NBA pundits were shocked to see Haliburton traded away from Sacramento. But while the guard has been steady and extremely efficient, higher volume may indicate what his ceiling is. He should get a chance to display what he’s got on this Pacers roster.

Will the team make an impact trade?

The likes of Myles Turner and Buddy Hield have been mentioned in trade rumors aplenty. One of the things to watch in Indiana is if/when the team decides on a deal, one that would help them to continue to position for the future but that also may impact the league landscape depending who lands their players.

How many wins is Rick Carlisle worth?

Carlisle’s tenure with the Mavs reached its expiration, and, while we know he is a hands-on coach, it will take a lot of molding on his part to get the most out of what is not a very talented squad on paper.