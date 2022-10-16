Here are the three biggest questions facing the Memphis Grizzlies.

Will they prove last year was sustainable?

The Grizzlies surprised many by how competitive they were a season ago. But they won’t be catching anyone off guard this year. This is the chance for the squad to prove that they will be contenders in the West for a long time to come.

Did they miss a chance to make additions?

On that same note, Memphis didn’t make huge additions to the roster. So, the likes of Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson and Dillon Brooks are going to have to develop from within because they look to be the core going forward.

How much better can Ja Morant get?

We already know Ja can get up, but just how high remains unanswered. Morant is fearless and attacking, which has led to some injuries. For him to have longevity as one of the league’s most exciting stars he is going to need to refine his game and shooting so that he has multiple gears as opposed to always going full speed ahead.