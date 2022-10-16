For the first time, Warriors guard Jordan Poole addressed the altercation he had with Draymond Green during a team practice where he could be seen getting punched in the face.

“He apologized and we’re planning to handle it ourselves that way,” Poole told media members Sunday. “We’re gonna play basketball and everybody in the locker room on our team knows what it takes to win a championship. We’re gonna do that on the court.

“That’s really all I have to say on the matter,” he continued. “We’re here to win championships and keep hanging banners. Anything in regards to the contract situation, the extension, us winning back-to-back championships, any basketball-related questions—I’m all ears.”

Green returned to the team after stepping away and receiving an undisclosed fine for hitting Poole during practice. A video leaked by TMZ showed the two exchanging words before Green punched Poole in the face after it was initially reported the two got into an altercation. Green has since apologized for his actions publicly.

It was also rumored that the altercation happened because Green was jealous or upset over Poole’s eventual contract extension vs. his potential contract situation, but Green has since put that idea to rest. After Green’s apology, Poole and the Warriors agreed on a four-year extension worth $140 million.

