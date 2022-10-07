Video of the altercation between Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Jordan Poole has been made public by TMZ Sports.

While the video doesn’t make it clear what the two said to each other, it does show Green slowly walking towards Poole and getting in his face before Poole pushes Green. That leads to Green punching Poole and taking him down. Other members of the Warriors came in to separate the two after the altercation.

Golden State is expected to punish Green in some way for what happened, but the punishment was unlikely to lead to missing games as the forward should return to the team this weekend.

According to a report by Chris Haynes, the altercation between the two was building up over the summer as the team noticed Poole’s behavior change on the verge of a big contract extension. Poole is on the final year of his rookie contract, while Green has two years left on his deal with the team.

Warriors veterans Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala have pushed back on Haynes’s report, and general manager Bob Myers denied that Poole and Green’s contract situations played into the incident.

