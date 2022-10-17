Hornets’ James Bouknight Arrested on DWI Charge

Hornets guard James Bouknight was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Bouknight, 22, was booked by the Charlotte Mecklenberg Police Department just before 2 a.m. ET Sunday, according to jail records. He is charged with driving while impaired, and his bond was set at $2,500.

Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said that Bouknight practiced Monday, and the team released a statement acknowledging the incident.

“We are aware of the incident involving James Bouknight and are in the process of gathering additional information,” the statement read. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

This weekend wasn’t the first time that Bouknight has been arrested for a driving-related incident. As a freshman at UConn in 2019, Bouknight faced multiple charges after he fled the scene of a car crash, according to the Associated Press. An arrest warrant affidavit alleged that he smelled of alcohol after crashing into a street sign.

Bouknight, the 11th pick in the 2021 NBA draft, played sparingly as a rookie last season. In 31 appearances, he averaged 4.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in 9.8 minutes per game.

The Hornets tip off their 2022–23 campaign Wednesday in San Antonio against the Spurs.