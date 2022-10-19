James Bouknight was unconscious and blocking traffic before his arrest, Charlotte-Mecklenburg County police said Wednesday, according to ESPN.

The Hornets guard was arrested Sunday morning under the suspicion of driving while intoxicated, and police released more details Wednesday. According to ESPN, police received reports of an individual unconscious in their car in a parking lot, blocking traffic.

The 22-year-old reportedly had the car on and in drive, per the police report, and there was a handgun in his hands. Authorities then spent approximately an hour trying to wake up Bouknight after setting a perimeter, using lights, horns and a public address system, according to the police report.

He appeared to be confused when he woke up and refused to comply with what the police were telling him. The 22-year-old reportedly ate food and then crashed into two police cars. He eventually exited the car and was detained. Per the report obtained by ESPN, Bouknight had glassy eyes and an alcoholic odor on his breath.

Bouknight has since apologized for “being a distraction before the start of the season for my teammates and what we’ve got going on,” per ESPN and The Charlotte Observer.