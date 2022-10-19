When a franchise’s star player requests a trade, it’s likely expected to put a strain on the relationship and cause a ripple effect throughout the squad. But for the Nets after Kevin Durant’s request, Kyrie Irving told Shams Charania on Stadium that it made the franchise “better.”

“When Kev made that request, I feel like we got better,” Irving said. “Afterwards. Not initially, but now where we are now, I feel like we can honestly say we got better, with the principles that are needed for success. Without going through some test in the summertime or during the season, we wouldn’t be able to be as close and bonded as we are now.”

On June 30, news broke that Durant requested a trade just one year after he signed a four-year contract extension with Brooklyn. He, then, rescinded the request in late August. He later explained why he requested a trade, saying, “It was a lot of uncertainty around our team last year. I committed to this organization for four years last summer with the idea that we were gonna be playing with that group.”

“That group” meant the trio of Durant, Irving and James Harden, who was traded midseason to the 76ers. Irving and Durant, though, have only played 44 games together since the 2019 offseason for a myriad of reasons. Irving also explained why organizing a team outing was important.

“It makes a big difference when you spend time with your coworkers, when you spend time with your teammates and you spend time with those that are going to be along the journey,” Irving said. “It’s a long f---ing journey man.”

The NBA regular season spans from Oct. 18 to April 9, 2023 for this campaign with a whopping 82-game slate. While the Nets went 2–2 during the preseason, they look to take on the Pelicans Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

