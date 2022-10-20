Longtime NBA Referee Tony Brown Dies at 55

Longtime NBA referee Tony Brown has died at 55 from pancreatic cancer, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports! reported on Thursday.

Brown worked 20 seasons as an NBA referee, becoming one of the most recognizable faces on the court. During his career, he worked 1,110 regular-season games and 35 playoff games, as well as the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

“Tony Brown was one of the most accomplished referees in the NBA and an inspiration to his colleagues,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a release. “After his pancreatic cancer diagnosis early last year, Tony fought courageously through countless rounds of treatment to return to work this past season at the NBA Replay Center, demonstrating the dedication, determination and passion that made him such a highly respected official for 20 years. The entire NBA family mourns Tony’s passing and we send our deepest condolences to his wife, Tina; their children, Bailey, Basile and Baylen; and his fellow referees.”



The referee was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer at the beginning of 2021. He took eight months off from working the court, but returned in late November ’21.

Brown previously worked four seasons in the NBA G League and CBA and three seasons in the WNBA. During those years, he worked the 2002 WNBA Finals, the ’02 WNBA All-Star Game and the ’01 CBA Finals.

