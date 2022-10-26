It’s early in the NBA season, but Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson did something during Tuesday night’s game against the Suns that he had never done in his NBA career: He got ejected.

The 32-year-old received two technical fouls in quick succession after getting into an argument with Phoenix’s Devin Booker. After the first technical, Thompson kept jawing from across the floor, needing to be restrained by Warriors personnel. He eventually turned his verbal sparring toward referee Ed Malloy, who issued Thompson his second technical that sent him to the locker room.

On his way there, Thompson continued his outburst, yelling and gesturing toward the Suns’ bench.

Tuesday was Thompson’s 651st career regular season game, so it’s an impressive streak that came to an end. The ejection was a fitting end to an overall frustrating night for the five-time All-Star, who finished shooting just 1-for-8 from the floor with two points and two assists.

It’s been a slow start to the season for Thompson so far. Through four games played, he’s shooting 35.6% from the field and just 28.6% on three-point attempts.

