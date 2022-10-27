With the Lakers starting off 0–4, people are scarily close to smashing the panic button. Former NBA coach George Karl is way ahead of everyone, though, and has a specific team in mind.

“The Denver Nuggets should trade for LeBron James today,” Karl said in a tweet.

Karl, who coached the Nuggets from 2005 to ’13, is a former coach of the year and it appears that he thinks James’s stint in Los Angeles is at an end. When a Twitter user asked if Denver should give up back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokić in the hypothetical deal, he said, “Nope not necessary.”

The last time James started a season 0–4 was his rookie year with the Cavaliers 19 years ago. Although dealing James seems like something from a fever dream, Los Angeles may be running out of options with limited cap space and draft picks. The Nuggets just came off a 110–99 win over the Lakers on Wednesday night and could very well end up on top of the Western Conference at the end of the year—with or without James.

But it will likely take a lot more than an 0–4 start for the Lakers to even consider trading away one of the best basketball players to ever live.

