Lakers LeBron James Praises Russell Westbrook for Play Off Bench

The Lakers' 0–5 start is their worst since the 2014–15 season, and they remain one of just two NBA teams left who haven’t won a game. That makes them probably the most disappointing team in the league so far.

In the middle of all this is the drama with Russell Westbrook, as the team and the point guard have struggled to figure out how to move forward together this season. Last night, Westbrook came off the bench, the first time he’s done that since his rookie season in 2008–09.

In 33 minutes, Westbrook scored 18 points on 17 shots and collected eight rebounds in the Lakers’ loss to the Timberwolves.

After the game, LeBron James said Westbrook’s play “catapulted” the Lakers’ energy throughout the game.

“He was great,” James said, via ESPN’s Dave McMeniman. “He was great all game.”

Head coach Darvin Ham also gave credit to Westbrook for buying into this bench role for at least one game.

“Russ, my hat’s off to him once again,” Ham said. “Came off and showed the type of impact he can have in that reserve role and shoring up our bench—not just coming in and trying to maintain anything but coming in and taking it up a notch. So he was great in that role tonight. And I look forward to seeing him in it more once we start getting healthy bodies back.”

Last season was the first time Westbrook averaged under 20 points per game since his second year in the league, and so far this year he hasn’t surpassed the 20-point mark either. However, as the Lakers try to figure out the best way to utilize this roster, Westbrook’s role as a sixth-man could be an answer moving forward.

