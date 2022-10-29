Suns Coach Monty Williams Reacts to Barack Obama Ownership Rumors

The Suns are on the market after owner Robert Sarver announced he would sell the team, along with the WNBA’s Mercury, in the wake of an investigation that found he fostered a hostile work environment within the organizations. Though the process remains ongoing, an interesting name has emerged in recent discussions about the impending sale: former president Barack Obama.

Bill Simmons said on a podcast episode with Charles Barkley earlier this week that he’d heard of Obama’s involvement in one of the potential ownership groups that have started to get together. Simmons didn’t provide any specifics on the matter, but implied that Obama could be a strong face for the organization if he were to ultimately get involved with the sale.

Suns coach Monty Williams was asked about the possibility of Obama’s involvement with the franchise on Thursday and said that he would “value” the opportunity to work alongside a former president.

“I don’t tend to make comments about speculation, but I think anybody would value a partnership with someone like that,” Williams said, per HoopsHype. “For me, as an African-American, even though you may have differences of opinions on certain views politically, whatever that looks like, someone that’s been through those kinds of experiences from a leadership standpoint, I would love to just pick his brain and just sit and listen for hours about life and decisions and things like that.”

Though excited at the possibility of the former president getting involved with the franchise, Williams acknowledged that it’s hard to speculate about the situation, especially in the middle of the season. The Suns have raced off to a 4–1 start and looked poised for another run to the playoffs in the early stages of the year.

More NBA Coverage:

Inside The Suns: Suns PG Chris Paul Clears Path for Others to Thrive

For more Phoenix Suns coverage, go to Inside The Suns.