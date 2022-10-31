The NBA has docked the 76ers two second-round draft picks–one in 2023 and one in 2024–for engaging in early free agency discussions during the 2022 offseason, the league announced Monday afternoon.

The league said it conducted an investigation into Philadelphia’s pursuit of free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. and found that the team had engaged in negotiations with the two forwards before the date that such discussions were permitted.

Tucker signed a three-year, $33.2 million deal with the Sixers at the outset of the signing period, while House’s contract spans two years and is worth $8.4 million.

The league confirmed in its announcement that the franchise cooperated fully with the investigation, a sentiment which Philadelphia echoed in a statement of its own Monday.

“The Philadelphia 76ers fully cooperated with the NBA’s investigation and acknowledge the league’s ruling,” the team said, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. “We’re moving forward, focused on the season ahead.”

The Sixers have started the year 3–4 going into a matchup with the Wizards (3–3) on Monday evening. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET.

More NBA Coverage:

All 76ers: Brett Brown ‘Saved’ Gregg Popovich by Returning to Spurs

For more Philadelphia 76ers coverage, go to All 76ers.