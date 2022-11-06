Raptors’ Pascal Siakam Out Two Weeks With Groin Injury

Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam will miss at least the next two weeks with an adductor muscle strain in his right groin, the team announced Sunday morning, per Marc Stein.

Siakam sustained the injury during Friday night’s game against the Mavericks in Dallas when he slipped on the floor. He left the game and did not return, as Toronto gave him a preliminary diagnosis of a strained groin.

In a release on Sunday, the Raptors said Siakam would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The injury is a crushing setback for the 28-year-old Siakam, who’s off to one of the best starts of his career. The two-time All-NBA honoree has averaged 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists through Toronto’s first nine games.

Behind Siakam’s efforts, the Raptors have gone 5–4 to begin the year. Now without their best player, Nick Nurse’s club will have to stay afloat for the next few weeks, beginning with a matchup against the visiting Bulls on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

