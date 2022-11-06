While Kyrie Irving has apologized for his recent promotion of the antisemitic film and book entitled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America in the last 48 hours of a turbulent week, the Nets star has received massive backlash from fans, the NBA, the team and Nike.

Irving did not play in the Nets’ 128–86 victory against the Wizards on Friday in the wake of Brooklyn’s suspension him for at least five games without pay on Thursday prior to the star finally apologizing. Before Irving can suit up again for the Nets, Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports reported that the seven-time All-Star must reportedly complete a series of requirements that include issuing a verbal apology to the media for sharing the film as well as having a strong understanding of why the film was harmful and incorrect.

Irving will also be required to share his apology on his social media accounts, follow and complete sensitivity trainings under the direction of the team and meet with Jewish leaders in the Brooklyn community. If Irving fulfills his requirements to the Nets’ approval, he will then meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai and state why his latest behavior will not happen again this season.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania also reports that Irving will need to donate $500,000 to anti-hate causes and meet with the Anti-Defamation League. In addition to the sensitivity training created by the franchise, Irving reportedly will need to complete antisemitic training as well.

Irving’s initial apology on Instagram came hours after Brooklyn suspended him for five games. That followed several days of Irving doubling down on his antisemitic comments and failing to apologize.

Despite Irving’s behavior, Nets general manager Sean Marks told reporters Friday that the franchise never considered releasing the 30-year-old. Instead, Marks considered Irving’s apology “a step” in making amends, according to ESPN’s Nick Friedell.

