The feud between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas has been going on for nearly 40 years and its latest chapter started this week when a quote from the former Pistons guard went viral.

In the quote, Thomas said the beef between the two would carry on until he got an apology from Jordan. But on Tuesday, Thomas took to Twitter to clear everything up and plug an article that had his full comments so there would be no misinterpretation.

“My full quote don’t short it or take it out of context see below why!” he said on Twitter.



When speaking during the Abhi Dabi NBA games to the Greek NBA rights holder COSMOTE TV, Thomas had this to say on his former rival:

“When I was watching The Last Dance, I’m sitting there and I’m watching it with my family and I’m thinking everything is good,” Thomas said. “And then this guy comes on television and he says that he hates me and then he calls me an a------. And then I proceed to watch a whole documentary about him being an a------. I’m like wait a minute, time out. Until I get a public apology, this beef is gonna go on for a long long time, ’cause I’m from the west side of Chicago.”

The Last Dance was a 2020 documentary film that centered around the Bulls dynasty back in the 90s, but it heavily revolved around Jordan. During the documentary, Jordan ripped Thomas several times. Not only for his and the Pistons’ playing style many considered dirty but for how he carried himself with sportsmanship.

Jordan specifically had an issue when almost the entire Detroit team, including Thomas, walked off the court before the game was over in Game 4 of the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals when the Bulls swept the Pistons. Detroit was being blown out and in the game’s final moments, most of the team left without shaking the Bulls’ hands. The two have never made amends for their beef as players and even in retirement, it continues on.

