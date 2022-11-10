LeBron James Exits Game vs. Clippers With Leg Injury, Doesn’t Return

The Lakers’ abysmal start to the 2022-23 season continued Wednesday night with a 114-101 loss to the Clippers. Adding injury to insult was star forward LeBron James’ inability to finish the game.



James left the game midway through the fourth quarter and did not return, with ESPN’s Malika Andrews reporting that the reason for his departure was left leg soreness. The Lakers trailed by 12 points when James departed and never got within eight from that point on.

Despite his night ending prematurely, James led all scorers with 30 points, adding eight rebounds, five assists and two steals on 12-for-22 shooting. The result dropped the Lakers to 2-9 on the season, giving them the second-worst record in the NBA.

James missed his first game of the season Monday with a foot injury, which the Lakers lost to the Jazz, 139-116.

Anthony Davis added 21 points and nine boards while Russell Westbrook scored 14 points off the bench. Paul George had 29 points to lead the Clippers, who shot 51.2% from the field as a team.

