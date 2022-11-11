The Lakers have downgraded LeBron James to out for the team’s game on Friday against the Kings, the team announced late Thursday night.

James had previously been listed as doubtful with a strained left abductor and is considered day-to-day for the time being, according to team reporter Mike Trudell. However, Stadium’s Shams Charania reports that James is expected to miss L.A.’s next two games against Sacramento and against Brooklyn on Sunday.

“The hope for the Lakers is that [James] is going to be able to use eight days off,” Charania said on The Rally Thursday. “The Lakers have eight days off between their next two games and then the third game that they play is Nov. 18 against the Pistons.”

With James on the mend, Charania also reported that the Lakers held free-agent workouts with Joe Wieskamp and Tony Snell to explore the possibility of adding a player to the roster with their superstar sidelined.

James, who has missed a combined 53 games due to injury over the last two seasons, has appeared in 10 of the team’s 11 games this year. He had 30 points with eight rebounds, five assists and two steals on 12-for-22 shooting during Wednesday’s contest against the Clippers before he left with the injury.

On the year, James leads the Lakers in points (24.9), assists (6.9) and minutes played (35.7) per game. He’s been one of the few bright spots for the floundering 2020 NBA Champs, who are 2–9 and have the second-worst record in the league to start the year.

