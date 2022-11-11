Nets governor Joe Tsai told reporters Friday that he and his wife, Clara, met with suspended guard Kyrie Irving and his family Thursday to discuss the situation surrounding the guard’s sharing of an antisemitic film on Twitter.

“We spent quality time to understand each other and it’s clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group,” Tsai tweeted. “The Nets and Kyrie, together with the NBA and NBPA, are working constructively toward a process of forgiveness, healing and education.”

Ian Begley of SNY reported Friday that the meeting between the Tsais and Irving was “very positive,” and that Irving’s suspension is at least for one more game. Additionally, Begley noted that the meeting between Irving and ownership and the way that the discussion went is “another element that suggests that Irving will be back soon.”

Tsai’s statement on Friday came on the heels of the National Basketball Players Association releasing a memo to its players “looking forward to a resolution satisfactory to all parties,” in regard to Irving, the Nets and the NBA.

When Irving shared the antisemitic video, Tsai reportedly reached out to the Nets star multiple times, but Irving did not respond to his texts or calls.

Shortly thereafter, Tsai suspended Irving for “at least five games” and gave him a list of items by the franchise that he needed to satisfy in order to return to the court. Irving eventually apologized for sharing the film hours after the suspension was handed down.

Celtics star and NBPA vice president Jaylen Brown told reporters earlier this week that an appeal was likely to be filed because “a lot of players were uncomfortable with the terms” the Nets mandated for Irving to complete to return to play.

After a meeting with Irving on Tuesday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver told reporters that he had “no doubt” that Irving was not antisemitic.

