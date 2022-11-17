Former NBA player and Syracuse star Donté Greene was arrested and charged with attempted robbery after police say he tried to rob a gas station clerk in Goshen, Ind., on Nov. 8, per the South Bend Tribune.

According to police records obtained by the publication, officials said Greene, 34, “lunged” at a gas station clerk. The clerk told officers Greene entered the store and told the man to “give him all the money” before engaging in threatening movements toward the cashier. The worker pulled out his phone and attempted to call 911, but Greene told him not to call the police, the documents say. Workers at a Taco Bell connected to the Phillips station were the ones who called 911 after witnessing Greene’s entrance.

Video footage of the incident allegedly showed Greene speaking with the clerk and walking around the store before taking items out of his pockets and taking off his shirt. At that point, court documents say, Greene began lunging at the cashier who continually backed away behind the counter.

Greene was selected with the No. 28 pick of the 2008 draft out of Syracuse and played for the Kings until ’13 when he started playing overseas. Per a release from Big3, a 3-on-3 basketball league, Greene played for the Killer 3s as recently as May and served as co-captain.

Documents obtained by the Tribune say Greene didn’t have a weapon and he didn’t take anything from the store. He is not charged with any alcohol-related crimes. Attempted robbery carries a sentence of one to six years in prison if convicted.