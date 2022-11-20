Scottie Barnes Misses Point-Blank Shot at Buzzer in Raptors’ Loss

Scottie Barnes could not have asked for a better scoring opportunity against the Hawks with the game on the line.

Tied at 111 with 18.1 seconds to play, Raptors guard Fred VanVleet inbounded the ball in the left corner to OG Anunoby, who then drove the ball back to the top of the key. Anunoby, who took a couple of dribbles before a hard crossover to his left hand, tried to shake A.J. Griffin before stopping on a dime to shoot a pull-up elbow jumper that hit the side of the rim.

But as the Raptors corralled the rebound, VanVleet reset at the top of the key. He then drove the ball to the basket—taking Hawks defensive stopper Dejounte Murray with him—before dropping off the ball to Barnes, who missed an easy point-blank shot that was lightly contested by De’Andre Hunter.

Barnes could not believe it. Take a look.

But the Raptors still managed to have a shot at winning this game, even after Barnes's shocking miss at the rim. Toronto was seconds away from entering double overtime against Atlanta. However, Trae Young had other plans.

Tied at 122 with 3.8 to play following Anunoby missing a pair of free throws, Hunter inbounded the ball to Murray, who then found Young slithering through the Raptors’ defense to connect with Griffin on a wide open alley-oop to secure the Hawks’ win.

Barnes will surely like to have that shot back if he could.

