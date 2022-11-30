Nets guard Ben Simmons is expected to miss at least the next three games, the team announced on Wednesday.

Simmons was diagnosed with a left lateral upper calf strain, per ESPN’s Nick Friedell, after he left Monday night’s game against the Magic early with left knee soreness.

The Nets said they plan to assess their star player’s health again once his three game absence is over. If he only misses three games, Simmons would be set to return next Wednesday, Dec. 7 vs. the Hornets. He will miss this week’s matchups vs. the Wizards, the Raptors and the Celtics.

The calf strain isn’t the first injury bout Simmons has dealt with this season. Back in October and early November, the 26-year-old missed six games because of a knee injury.

This all comes after Simmons did not play in the entire 2021–22 season due to mental health concerns and a back injury. Simmons underwent back surgery in the offseason. He was traded from the 76ers to the Nets in back in February.

In 17 game appearances so far this season, Simmons has averaged 8.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

