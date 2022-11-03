Ben Simmons to Miss at Least Two More Games With Knee Soreness

Nets star Ben Simmons will miss at least the next two games as he continues to battle knee inflammation, Brooklyn interim coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters on Thursday.

Simmons has already missed the last two games, and will now miss Friday’s tilt against the Wizards and Saturday’s road matchup against the Hornets. There’s a chance Simmons could return on the final game of the road trip on Monday in Dallas.

Simmons played in each of Brooklyn’s first six games, averaging 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. While the Nets star is still struggling with his jump shot, his playmaking ability is still ever-present after missing all of last season recovering from a back injury.

The Nets have had no shortage of newsworthy items affecting their team in the early part of the season, such as Kyrie Irving’s promotion of an antisemitic film on social media, the team’s poor start on the floor, the departure of Steve Nash and the expected hiring of suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka.

It’s not expected to be a lengthy absence for the Nets star, which is good news considering Brooklyn’s 2–6 record through the season’s first eight games.

