Jaylen Brown Not Enthused About Celtics Playing in Front of William, Kate

The Celtics rolled to a 134–121 against the Jimmy Butler–less Heat on Wednesday night to improve to a league-best 18–4 on the season.

While NBA players are used to playing in front of celebrities on a regular basis, Wednesday night was more than just a normal regular season game at TD Garden. That’s because the Celtics hosted Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales courtside for the contest.

When asked about what it was like to play in front of British royalty, Brown gave a quick answer.

“Um, it was just a regular game to me,” he said succinctly.

The prince and princess’s trip to Boston comes as a racism controversy envelops the royal family. Lady Susan Hussey, the godmother of William, resigned as an honorary member of the royal household after she reportedly asked a chief executive of an east London women’s refuge “where she really came from.”

Brown was clearly unfazed by playing in front of the prince and princess, and his play showed it. The Celtics star poured in 26 points on 10-for-18 shooting from the floor. He was second to only Jayson Tatum, who scored a game-high 49 points for Boston.

The Celtics play the Heat once again on Friday night in Miami.

