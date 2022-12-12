Pistons’ Cade Cunningham to Have Season-Ending Surgery, per Report

Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will miss the remainder of the 2023 season after undergoing surgery on his left shin, according to a Monday report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft, averaged 19.9 points per game in 12 games played during his abbreviated ’23 season.

In 2022, Cunningham averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game across 64 matchups played. He was named Rookie of the Month in January and finished third in Rookie of the Year voting.

According to Wojnarowski, Cunningham is expected to make a full recovery before the 2024 season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.