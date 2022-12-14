The NBA announced changes to its Most Valuable Player award as well as several other league honors on Tuesday.

The league’s MVP is now named The Michael Jordan Trophy in honor of the Bulls legend and Naismith Hall of Famer. Following the news of the newly named awards, social media reacted to the changes with one reaction leading to a former NBA player taking a shot at Lakers star LeBron James.

Evan Turner, the former No. 2 pick in the 2010 NBA draft, played for several teams in the NBA including the 76ers, the Pacers, the Celtics, the Trail Blazers and the Hawks. After learning of the new awards and reading a tweet about the possibility of James having a trophy in 2035, Turner took a shot at the four-time MVP.

“If we ever have a bubble championship again then that specific trophy should be named after him,” Turner tweeted.

Many have criticized and placed a metaphorical asterisk beside the Lakers’ 2020 NBA title due to Los Angeles winning it under unique circumstances in a bubble environment without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since the Lakers secured their 17th NBA title, the Lakers lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Suns before failing to make the postseason altogether last season.

However, James still has four rings in comparison to Turner’s zero. Turner spent plenty of time watching James maneuver through the playoffs while he was sitting at home.