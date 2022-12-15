The Lakers are interested in trading for Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.

Kuzma is having the best year of his NBA career so far, averaging 21.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 35 minutes through 27 games this season for Washington.

However, Kuzma is interested in earning a big contract next season. The 27-year-old has a 2023-24 player option in his contract but can decline it to instead become a free agent. According to Haynes, that likely will happen.

Haynes’s report aligns with a previous report from Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, who reported Saturday that Kuzma was seeking a significant pay upgrade in free agency.

“He wants out,” according to Pincus. “He’s looking for over $20 million a season and in a big market [or with a contender].”

Kuzma played his first four NBA seasons with the Lakers. Los Angeles traded Kuzma as part of a package that also included Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for Russell Westbrook in August 2021.

According to Pincus, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka could agree to part with a future first-round draft selection in a deal for Kuzma.

However, per Haynes, Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard has a track record of taking care of his players who perform well.

“They really love Kuzma and they love his pairing with Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis,” Haynes noted. “They are definitely going to be open to signing him to a long-term extension.”

Currently, the Wizards (11-17) sit at No. 12 in the Eastern Conference and have lost nine of their past 10 games, including the last seven in a row. The Lakers sit at No. 12 in the Western Conference and have won five of their past 10 games.