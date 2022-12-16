Bucks Fan Ejected From Game Says He Didn’t Threaten Draymond Green

During the Warriors loss to the Bucks earlier this week, Draymond Green had a fan ejected from the game for shouting at him while Milwaukee was shooting free throws. Green claimed that the fan made threats against his life, which is why he made it a point to get him thrown out.

The fan was revealed to be Mike Shane, and he wanted to explain his side of the story. On the KJ Live podcast, Shane said that Green took his words the wrong way.

“He’s underneath the free throw line, I got his attention and I said, ‘Draymond, we giving you a pass.’ He said, ‘What pass?’ I said, ‘Man, we giving you a pass.’ He said, ‘You ain’t s–-. What pass?’ I said, ‘Man, we giving you a pass,’” Shane said on the KJ Live podcast. “Evidently, he was ready for it. He was waiting for that to happen, and he blew it out of proportion, actually. I don’t know how he could take that as a threat.”

Shane said that he wanted to speak up for Poole, whom Green punched during a preseason practice in October. Poole was born and raised in Milwaukee, and Shane said he felt the need to defend one of the city’s own.

“We saw our little brother getting bullied, and we couldn’t do nothing about it,” he said.

As a result, Shane wanted to let Green know that, while they haven’t forgotten about what he did, they were going to basically let him off the hook.

“I was speaking up for the city of Milwaukee,” Shane said. “Basically telling him, like, we’re giving you a pass. We haven’t forgotten about what you did—a big bully—and we haven’t forgotten about what you did, we’re giving you a pass, we forgive you.”