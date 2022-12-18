Anthony Davis To Miss At Least One Month With Foot Injury, per Report

Lakers star Anthony Davis is expected to miss at least one month with a right foot injury, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Los Angeles already had ruled Davis out of Sunday’s game against the Wizards. Now the team is bracing for an indefinite absence for the star big man, according to Charania.

Davis did not return in the second half of Friday night’s win over the Nuggets after he appeared to tweak his right foot during a collision with Nikola Jokić in the first quarter. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the Lakers big man was experiencing discomfort in his foot, but there was hope within the organization that he avoided a severe injury.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Davis received X-rays at the arena, but did not provide any further update on the situation Friday night. Davis finished the game with 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting, four rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes.

Davis has been largely healthy to begin the 2022–23 season after having missed more than half of the Lakers’ regular-season games over the past two years. In 25 games played this season, the 29-year-old has been extremely effective, racking up 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per contest.

The Lakers are 12–16 and currently on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture.