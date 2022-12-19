Nikola Jokić notched his fifth triple double of the season on Sunday night, and his monstrous stat line was the first of its kind in the NBA in more than 54 years, when Wilt Chamberlain put up similar numbers.

Denver’s back-to-back MVP recorded 40 points, a career-high 27 rebounds and 10 assists in the Nuggets’ 119–115 home win against the Hornets. It was the 81st triple double of his career, and he’s just the third player in NBA history to record at least 40 points, 25 rebounds and 10 assists in a game. The only others to reach that feat are Chamberlain, who did it four times, and Elgin Baylor.

Besides Jokić, Chamberlain is the only other player in NBA history to put up a stat line of at least 40-27-10—something he did four times during his Hall of Fame career. The last time he did it was on March 18, 1968, when he scored 53 points, grabbed 32 boards and dropped 14 dimes.

The Denver star is nearly averaging a triple double at 25.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and nine assists in 26 games so far this season. With the Nuggets currently holding the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference at 18–11, a third MVP award is very much a possibility.