Steph Curry Injury to Be Re-evaluated in Two Weeks, Warriors Announce

The Warriors, currently mired in 11th place in a crowded Western Conference, may have help on the way.

Golden State announced Saturday afternoon that guard Stephen Curry "is making good progress," and his injured shoulder will be reevaluated in two weeks.

On Dec. 14, Curry suffered a left shoulder subluxation in the Warriors' 125-119 loss to the Pacers. Golden State, already scuffling, lost three of its next four games — including a 38-point loss to the Knicks on Tuesday and a 30-point loss to the Nets on Wednesday.

This season, Curry is averaging 30.0 points per game in 26 games. His 50.0 shooting percentage would be his highest since the 2016 season.

The Warriors' schedule over the next two weeks is a mixed bag, with games against the Grizzlies on Christmas Day, Hornets, Jazz, Trail Blazers, Hawks, Pistons, and Magic.

Curry, who played in all but three of Golden State's first 29 games, has not played more than 70 games since 2017.