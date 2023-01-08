The Lakers are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the league, having won five in a row and six of their last seven, and are now tied for what would be the final spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament. That turnaround, combined with the play of LeBron James and eventual return of Anthony Davis, means Los Angeles could go all in at the trade deadline.

After the Lakers’ latest victory, a 136-134 win over the Kings in Sacramento on Saturday, James hinted to The Athletic’s Sam Amick that his patience with his front office is waning in regard to possible roster upgrades.

“Y’all know what the f— should be happening,” James told Amick. “I don’t need to talk.”

James scored 37 points Saturday night and has scored at least 37 points in four of his last seven games. At age 38, with the way he is playing, this could be the team’s last chance at an NBA Finals run with James as a focal point.

The Lakers have been at the front of trade rumors, but so far have reluctant to give up their 2027 and ’29 first-round draft picks in a deal. At the very least, they are withholding those picks until the right trade offer presents itself.

Since James is unlikely to see those picks come to fruition, he is likely in favor of trading them for upgrades now. However, he told Amick it isn’t his job to make deals.

“Man listen, I play the game,” James said. “I worry about who’s in the locker room. I can’t—it’s not my … it’s not my job. I can’t do nobody else’s job.”

On Sunday afternoon, James took to Twitter to clarify his comments, denying the notion that he’s lost patience with the front office.

“Hey Sam actually my patience isn’t waning,” James replied to Amick. “You make it sound like I’m frustrated when I’m really not. I told you over and over, my job is focused on the guys in the locker room, my job isn’t the roster. That’s the reality of that conversation.”

James has more say in his team’s moves than a typical NBA player, but it is still up to ownership and the front office to acquire improvements.

The Lakers (19-21) next play at Denver (26-13) on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.