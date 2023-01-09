Longtime NBA Forward Jared Jeffries Wins Car on ‘The Price is Right’

Forward Jared Jeffries played 11 years in the NBA, but garnered little name recognition outside of Bloomington, Ind. (where he played in high school and college) and his four stops in the Association.

That may have changed Monday morning, when Jeffries dropped by one of America's most recognized game shows, The Price is Right.

Jeffries, 41, won the show's "One Away" game, where contestants try to guess the price of a car based on a five-digit sequence in which every digit is one greater or lower than the equivalent digit in the car's correct price.

The victory gave Jeffries a new Toyota sedan and kudos from beaming host Drew Carey.

Jeffries's appearance on The Price is Right is not his first foray into non-basketball television. He also hosted an angling-related program on The Outdoor Channel, Modern Fishing with Jared Jeffries, which aired one season beginning in 2013.

On the court, Jeffries was the Big Ten's 2002 Player of the Year as he steered Indiana to its most recent national championship appearance. In the NBA, he played for the Wizards, Knicks, Rockets, and Trail Blazers from 2003-13.