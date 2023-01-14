Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to miss Saturday’s game against the Heat as he continues to deal with a sore left knee, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Antetokounmpo has been listed as “day-to-day” with a sore knee and already missed a game against Miami on Thursday as a result of the injury. He was considered questionable to play on Saturday prior to Wojnarowski’s report.

Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP, is in the middle of another spectacular season in Milwaukee. In 35 games played this year, the 28-year-old is averaging a career-high 31 points, along with 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Despite injuries to running mates Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, Antetokounmpo has powered the Bucks to a 27–15 record, currently good enough for third in the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee suffered a six-point loss to Miami on Thursday without Antetokounmpo in the lineup and will likely have to manage without the star forward once again on Saturday. The Eastern Conference tilt is scheduled to tip-off at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.