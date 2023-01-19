Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball exited Wednesday night’s game against the Rockets midway through the third quarter after teammate P.J. Washington landed awkwardly on Ball’s left leg.

Ball appeared to roll his ankle and did not immediately get up off the floor. He eventually was helped to the locker room by trainers. The play occurred midway through the third quarter with the score tied. Ball left the game with 13 points and four assists on 4-for-16 shooting in 20 minutes.

The Hornets later announced that Ball had suffered a sprained left ankle and would not return.

An injury that keeps Ball out of action for any extended period would put the Hornets in an even more dire situation. Coming into Wednesday’s game, the team had lost five consecutive games and had won just four times in its last 23 contests. Charlotte (11-34) is currently in last place in the Eastern Conference.

Ball, the 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year, is averaging 24 points, 8.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game this season.