Throughout his unparalleled 20-year career, LeBron James has made a habit of tormenting his opponents on a nightly basis. On Tuesday, he finally crossed the last team off his list.

James tallied 46 points in the Lakers’ 133–115 loss to the Clippers, shooting 16-for-29 from the floor with nine made three-pointers. Prior to the performance, the Clippers were the last of 30 NBA franchises that James had not had a 40-point game against.

James is the only player in league history to score a 40-point game against every franchise. Coming into Tuesday’s matchup, James had averaged 24.1 points per game in 40 career meetings with the Clippers—his lowest scoring average against any opponent. That number now jumps to 24.6 points per game, good for second-lowest ahead of just the Pistons.

It took James 69 games before his first 40-point performance, when he scored 41 against the Nets on March 27, 2004. It was the only 40-point output of his rookie season.

The Clippers took immediate command of Tuesday’s meeting, starting the game on a 9–0 run and mounting a 23-point lead at halftime behind a 19-for-38 showing from behind the three-point line. The Clippers have now won 10 in a row against their intercity rivals.