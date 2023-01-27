Morey Blames ‘Shameless Boston Media’ for Embiid All-Star Starter Snub

The NBA all-star starters were announced on Thursday night, and 76ers star center Joel Embiid was not included in the East starting five.

In a year where frontcourt players in the East have been dominant, Embiid was the odd-man out of the starters that include the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nets’ Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell.

An argument can be made that Embiid should be starting over Antetokounmpo, but that’s not where Sixers president of basketball operations chose to take aim on Friday.

In an appearance on 97.5 “The Fanatic” in Philadelphia, Morey said that Embiid was “completely hosed once again” and blamed the “shameless Boston media” for being “way over-represented” in the all-star starter selection process.

Morey’s unfounded claim that the Boston media voting kept Embiid out becomes even more questionable when considering that Celtics star Jaylen Brown was notably snubbed out of the starting lineup as well in favor of Brooklyn’s Irving.

The rivalry between Boston and Philadelphia is always a fiery one in the Eastern Conference, but add Morey’s ire of Boston’s media to the list of reasons why there will be no love lost between the two franchises moving forward.