2024 NBA Draft: Top Eight College Basketball Shooters Available
It’s no secret the 2024 NBA draft is considered to be a weak one, with teams bemoaning the lack of star power at the top of this class for months. Still, smart organizations will find ways to extract value from this draft by finding high-impact role players who can immediately influence rotations in important games. One clear skill set that will be valued: shooting. Several of the draft’s top three-point threats have the upside to become more than just floor spacers, but their ceilings are quite high thanks to their ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc.
Overall, it’s a strong crop of shooters in the 2024 draft class. Here’s a look at the best of the best.
Reed Sheppard, Kentucky Wildcats
Draft range: 1 to 10
Sheppard was hardly on the one-and-done radar at this time last year and now might not make it past the first five picks in this month’s draft thanks to a historic shooting season at Kentucky. While it wasn’t just his ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc that wowed scouts throughout the season, shooting a ridiculous 52% from deep on 144 attempts is incredibly impressive. Even if some of the playmaking and defensive chops at Kentucky don’t translate to the next level, there’s a valuable role for Sheppard somewhere in the NBA with his ability to handle the ball, make good decisions and knock down perimeter shots.
Dalton Knecht, Tennessee Volunteers
Draft range: 5 to 15
Knecht’s rise from little-known Northern Colorado Bears transfer to projected top-10 pick in a year’s time has been meteoric. His best skill is the ability to stretch the defense. Knecht showed off the ability to score at three levels and create his own shot at times during his explosive season at Tennessee, but at the core of his rise has been the three-point shot. He shot 40% from deep on high volume with the Vols and possesses the physical tools to be a high-impact wing offensively in the NBA.
Rob Dillingham, Kentucky Wildcats
Draft range: 5 to 15
Dillingham’s 44% mark from beyond the arc becomes more impressive when you consider that a substantial amount of his attempts came off the dribble. Dillingham’s likely the best off-bounce shooter in this draft class, a dynamic, creative ballhandler with the ability to generate space and fire away from well beyond the three-point arc. How he holds up defensively remains a question given his slight frame, but players like Immanuel Quickley and Bones Hyland provide a clear archetype for Dillingham to fit into as a role player if the star upside doesn’t quite click.
Jared McCain, Duke Blue Devils
Draft range: 10 to 20
The lone one-and-done from Duke’s No. 2–ranked recruiting class a year ago, McCain’s pro stock keeps rising as the draft approaches. McCain shot better than 41% from beyond the arc while at Duke, including a signature 8-for-11 showing from beyond the arc against the James Madison Dukes in the men’s NCAA tournament. McCain’s upside is predicated on proving to NBA teams he can be a primary ballhandler, but he’s worth lottery-pick consideration regardless thanks to his shooting and toughness.
Tristan da Silva, Colorado Buffaloes
Draft range: 15 to 25
Da Silva’s combination of size, shooting and IQ makes him one of the potential “sleepers” in this year’s draft class. A three-year starter at Colorado, da Silva is a very capable catch-and-shoot guy from beyond the arc who made just shy of 40% from distance for the Buffaloes. He has the length and fluidity to attack mismatches on switches and is a good enough shooter to cause problems for defenses trying to stay attached in screening actions. He’s the type of connector that teams in the playoff picture are always hunting for and it seems likely he’ll carve out a useful role at the next level quickly.
Baylor Scheierman, Creighton Bluejays
Draft range: 25 to 40
Playing in the NBA draft combine scrimmages in May proved to be a smart decision for Scheierman, who was arguably the best player on the floor. That has propelled Scheierman into the first-round conversation. He made a ridiculous 110 threes a year ago at a 38% clip and has serious gravity as a shooter coming off screens. Plus, he finds ways to impact the game outside of his jumper, including being an excellent rebounder and passer for a wing.
Cam Spencer, UConn Huskies
Draft range: 40 to 55
Spencer’s monster season at UConn was one of the biggest reasons for the Huskies going back-to-back as national champions. Now, the 24-year-old guard will look to carve out a role in the NBA. Shooting is his clearest ticket onto the floor, fresh off a season in which he shot 44% from beyond the arc. Plus, he’s one of the most fiery competitors in this draft, a trait teams will value in the second round.
Antonio Reeves, Kentucky Wildcats
Draft range: 45 to undrafted
A third former Kentucky player crashes this list in Reeves, who projects more as a late-second-round or undrafted prospect. It does feel like the former Wildcat is being undervalued by NBA teams after tallying more than 1,100 points and 160 made threes in two seasons in Lexington, Ky. He’s small for an off-ball player, but there’s certainly a world where Reeves could carve out a niche in the NBA as a bench scorer. If nothing else, he’ll be a priority for a two-way contract in a lot of organizations.