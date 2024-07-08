76ers 'Working' on Black Throwback Jerseys, But Won't Wear Them This Season
Over the holiday weekend, Tyrese Maxey officially inked his five-year contract extension worth $203 million with the Philaelphia 76ers. The organization released a tribute video of sorts for Maxey that included a party put together in honor of his signing. It was a nice moment celebrating a well-earned reward for a player Philly hopes will be key to their title contention in the coming years in tandem with new free agent signee Paul George.
Some keen-eyed fans noticed another aspect of that video-- that the team included a SLAM cover of Maxey wearing the 76ers' classic black jerseys, often worn during Allen Iverson's prime years.
This sent investigative reporters hunting and on Monday fans received the answer to what it all means. CBS News Philadelphia's Alexandra Simon reported the 76ers are indeed "working" on bringing back the black-and-gold kits. But, Simon reports, they will not be ready for this season. Per CBS News:
Sources in the Sixers' organization told CBS News Philadelphia that while they are working on bringing back the black jerseys, they won't be worn in the upcoming season.
A mild bummer, because those Sixers jerseys are true classics. The coolest of cool throwbacks from the modern-ish era, immortalized by the Iverson crossover picture from the 2001 NBA Finals between Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Lakers. It would be neat to see Maxey and Joel Embiid rocking those threads.
It seems like there's a great chance we will. Eventually! Just not next season.