SI:AM | Sixers Are in Deep Trouble
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Is it time for the Sixers to start tanking again? (I’m kidding, but the last time their offense was this bad was in their pitiful 10-win season during the depths of The Process.)
City of Brotherly Yuck
There’s currently a two-way tie for the worst record in the NBA at 2–11. One of those teams should come as no surprise: the Washington Wizards, who had the league’s second worst record last year. The other, though, is a team that began the season with championship aspirations: the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Sixers fell to the Miami Heat on Monday night, 106–89, and have now lost nine of their last 10 games. Their only two wins on the season have come in overtime against a pair of teams (the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets) that are a combined five games under .500.
After bowing out in the first round of the playoffs last season, Philadelphia dramatically overhauled its roster this offseason. The headline move was signing Paul George to a four-year, $212 million contract to form a new “big three” alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. But the Sixers also revamped their supporting cast. Tobias Harris, Nicolas Batum, De’Anthony Melton and Paul Reed—who all ranked in top seven in games started for Philadelphia last season—are gone. Helpful trade deadline acquisitions Cameron Payne and Buddy Hield have also left. In their place, the Sixers signed role players like Caleb Martin, Reggie Jackson, Eric Gordon and Guerschon Yabusele.
The most obvious problem for Philadelphia this season has been that its new star trio has yet to share the floor. Embiid missed the first nine games of the season due to injury management and a suspension. George sat out the first five games of the season with a knee problem. Maxey has missed the last six games with a hamstring issue.
That’s the risk you run when you have two of the most oft-injured superstars in the NBA, but the most frustrating part of the Sixers’ struggles is that Embiid and George haven’t played like superstars when they have been healthy enough to be on the floor. Embiid is averaging 14.7 points per game on .324 shooting in three games this season. George is averaging 16.7 points per game on .396 shooting and has a three-point percentage of .288 on 7.4 attempts per game. Certainly it’s going to take time for Embiid and George to adjust to playing with each other, and the offense is going to be out of sorts with starting point guard Maxey unavailable, but the Sixers are going to need more from their two highest-paid players if they’re going to turn their season around.
The Sixers’ struggles are no mirage, either. This isn’t a case of a team getting unlucky and losing a bunch of close games in quick succession. The stats back up just how terrible they have been. They rank dead last in the NBA with 103.3 points per game, a dropoff of more than 10 points from last season, when they ranked 15th with 114.6 per game. They are getting out-scored by their opponents by 9.0 points per game, the third worst point differential in the league this season. They are last in the league in field goal percentage, second from the bottom in three-point percentage, last in assists per game and second-to-last in rebounding. The defense hasn’t been terrible (ranked 15th in points allowed per game) but the Sixers are still allowing the fourth-worst opponent field goal percentage in the league.
The lone bright spot for the Sixers has been rookie Jared McCain, who was selected with the 16th pick out of Duke in this year’s draft. He played sparingly before Maxey’s injury but has thrived in a bigger role since Maxey went down. Over his last six games, McCain is averaging 25.2 points per game while shooting .442 from three. He has started the last three games and is making a case to remain in the starting lineup once Maxey is able to return.
The Sixers’ terrible start is especially galling because this is a team that had been expected to be a contender in the Eastern Conference. Now, they will face an uphill battle just to make the playoffs. Of the 108 teams in NBA history to have started a season 2–11, only eight have gone on to make the playoffs, and only four teams have done it in the last 30 years. It’s early in the season, but the Sixers don’t stand a chance of reaching the postseason if they can’t improve their league-worst offense.
The top five…
… things I saw last night:
5. Joe Mixon’s 45-yard touchdown run.
4. The Clippers’ triple team on Stephen Curry in the final seconds of their win over the Warriors.
3. Alex Ovechkin’s 14th goal of the season. He added another goal later in the game but left with a lower-body injury.
2. A great play for the Texans’ defense and a terrible play for Cowboys rookie offensive tackle Tyler Guyton. Guyton allowed a strip sack, picked up the ball and then proceeded to fumble it back to the Texans’ Derek Barnett, who ran it back for a touchdown.
1. KaVontae Turpin’s blazing speed on this 64-yard touchdown catch. He reached a top speed of 22.36 mph, the fastest of any ballcarrier this season.